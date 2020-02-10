KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi's judicial custody extended

A special NIA court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief advisor Akhil Gogoi, arrested under the stringent UAPA during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, till February 25. Gogoi, also an RTI activist, has been in judicial custody since December 26. He had mobilised public protests against the CAA across several districts in Upper Assam before his arrest on December 12.

"The court remanded him to judicial custody again. He would be produced before the court on February 25," Gogoi's counsel Santanu Borthakur told PTI. While being taken inside the court, the KMSS chief advisor shouted: "The agitation (against the CAA) is not for the sake of agitation. We need a solution." After arresting Gogoi from Jorhat, police had handed him over to the National Investigation Agency which booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.