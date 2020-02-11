Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Philippine leader terminates troop agreement with U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 11:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Philippine leader terminates troop agreement with U.S.
Image Credit: ANI

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has given formal notice to the United States of his decision to scrap a bilateral Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), officials said on Tuesday, following through on a repeated threat to downgrade the defense alliance. The mercurial Duterte, who has made no secret of his grudge with the United States and his disdain for his country's close military relationship, believed it was time to be more militarily independent, his spokesman said.

"It's about time we rely on ourselves, we will strengthen our own defenses and not rely on any other country," Salvador Panelo told a regular briefing, quoting Duterte. Defense ties between the Philippines and former colonial ruler the United States go back to the early 1950s and are governed by a Mutual Defence Treaty (MTD), which remains intact, along with an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) made under the Obama administration.

Duterte made the decision after the top commander of his war on drugs, former police chief Ronald dela Rosa, said his U.S. visa had been rescinded over an issue related to the detention of a senator and top critic of Duterte. The VFA, signed in 1998, accords legal status to thousands of U.S. troops rotated in the country for humanitarian assistance and military exercises, dozens of which take place annually.

It is the first time Duterte has scrapped an agreement with the United States, having throughout his more than three years in office denounced Washington for hypocrisy and for treating the Philippines "like a dog on a leash". Despite reassurances from his generals, Duterte has long accused U.S. forces of conducting clandestine activities. In a rambling speech on Monday, he said U.S. nuclear weapons were being stored in his country.

He has argued that the presence of U.S. forces makes the Philippines a potential target for aggression. Duterte's move follows a Senate hearing last week during which his defense and foreign ministers spoke in favor of the VFA, both noting its overall benefits.

Duterte said even U.S. President Donald Trump wanted him to change his mind. "Trump, and others are trying to save the Visiting Forces Agreement. I said I don't want," he said. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Twitter confirmed that the United States embassy in Manila had received notice. The termination takes effect 180 days from one side giving notice.

Duterte favors warmer ties with China and Russia than the United States and has praised those countries and inflated their military contributions and donations, which are dwarfed by the $1.3 billion spent provided by the United States since 1998.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UK to give go ahead to high speed rail project HS2 -BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give the green light to the countrys High Speed 2 HS2 rail project, reported the BBC on Tuesday. The government will say that the whole of the project which will link London to Birmingham and then s...

Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting their first child

Singer Domino Kirke, wife of You star Penn Badgley, has announced that she is expecting her first baby with the actor. This is the third pregnancy for Kirke, 36, after she suffered two miscarriages in a row.On the road again... pregnancy af...

Adani Transmission sells 25.1 pc stake in arm AEML to QIA for Rs 3,220 cr

Adani Transmission on Tuesday said it has sold 25.1 percent stake in its arm Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd AEML to Qatar Investment Authority QIA for approximately Rs 3,220 crore. Qatar Investment Authority QIA has completed acquisition of 2...

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by injured student seeking probe in Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centres response on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 last year. A bench of Chief Justice D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020