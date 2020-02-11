Left Menu
Chronology of events in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case

Following is the chronology of events in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in which a Delhi court Tuesday sentenced convict Brajesh Thakur and 11 others to life imprisonment for physically and sexually assaulting several minor girls:

- Feb 2018: TISS submits audit report highlighting incidents of sexual assault on minor girls in Muzaffarpur shelter home to Bihar's Social Welfare department.

- May 26: TISS report forwarded to Director of Bihar's Social Welfare department.

- May 29: Bihar government shifts girls from shelter home to other protection homes.

- May 31: SIT formed to investigate; FIR lodged against 11 accused including Brajesh Thakur.

- Jun 14: Bihar's Women and Child Development ministry seals Muzaffarpur shelter home, rescues 46 minor girls.

- Aug 1: Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik writes to Chief Justice of Patna High court, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to monitor shelter homes across the state, suggests formation of fast-track courts for immediate disposal of sexual abuse cases.

- Aug 2: SC takes cognisance; seeks responses from both central and Bihar governments.

- Aug 5: Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik suspends six Assistant Director of State Welfare Department for negligence in duty and delay in taking action after TISS report.

- Aug 7: SC asks print, electronic, social media not to publish in any form pics of victims of sexual abuse.

- Aug 8: Minister of Social Welfare in Bihar Manju Verma resigns in wake of scandal.

- Sep 20: SC says no blanket ban on media reporting in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

- Oct 4: CBI informs SC they recovered skeleton of girl from shelter home.

- Nov 28: SC transfers 16 Bihar shelter home abuse cases to CBI.

- Feb 7, 2019: SC orders case be transferred from Bihar to POCSO court at Saket district court complex in Delhi.

- Feb 25: Trial starts in district court.

- Mar 2: CBI tells court several victims testified against Brajesh Thakur.

- Mar 6: Bihar Child Welfare Committee (CWC) claims not enough evidence against them.

- Mar 30: Trial court frames charges against 21 accused.

- May 3: 11 girls allegedly murdered by Brajesh Thakur, others, CBI tells SC.

- May 6: SC directs CBI to complete probe on alleged murders by June 3.

- Jun 3: SC grants 3 months time to CBI to complete probe.

- Sep 12: SC allows 8 girls to reunite with families; asks Bihar to give assistance.

- Sep 30: Trial court reserves order.

- Nov 14: Judgement deferred due to lawyers' strike.

- Dec 12: Judgement again deferred as the judge who had conducted the trial was on leave.

- Jan 8, 2020: No evidence of children's murder in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, CBI tells SC.

- Jan 20: Court convicts Thakur and 18 others, fixes Jan 28 for arguments on quantum of sentence.

- Jan 28: Court defers hearing on quantum of sentence as judge who had conducted the trial was on leave.

- Feb 4: Delhi court reserves order on quantum of sentence.

- Feb 11: Courts sentences Thakur and 11 others to life imprisonment.

