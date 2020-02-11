Madras HC directs TN govt to file report on steps to check

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file report on the steps taken by it to check the spread of viruses including dengue. The First Bench comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad gave the direction on PIL by advocate AP Suryaprakasam.

The PIL was already filed seeking a direction to the state government to appoint an expert committee of health and other experts in the field of public safety and communicable diseases to ascertain the efficacy/adequacy of the measures taken by authorities in tackling dengue menace in the state. After perusing the additional affidavit filed by the petitioner on spreading of Coronavirus, the bench said, "Let appropriate affidavit be filed informing the Court as to what steps have been taken for implementation of the plan for taking precautionary steps against spreading of virus including Dengue." It then posted the matter for further hearing.

When the petition came up for hearing Suryaprakasam filed the additional affidavit stating that Coronavirus was spreading fast not only China but in almost all the countries in South-East Asia like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and it is openly threatening the entire humanity. Referring to SARS, which killed 777 people in 2003 and HINI which infected over 2 billion people in 6 months, he said, "now the entire world's attention is drawn to the Wuhan Corona, infectious disease outbreak with no vaccination or prevention options are available." Quoting experts as saying that the coronavirus was a silent killer and symptoms may not be known till it fully blossoms, he sought a court direction to the authorities of health department to submit an action taken report to form an expert panel to assure the people that all is under control.

