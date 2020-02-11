YSRCP leaders say 'bills deemed to be passed as council didn't take action within stipulated time'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu on Tuesday said that the Decentralisation bill and APCRDA repeal bill are deemed to be passed as the council did not take appropriate action within stipulated period of time. The remarks came in the wake of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) arguing that the select committee will decide on the said bills.

Both senior leaders of ruling YSRCP said that the time period for the constitution of the select committee has lapsed so there is no chance for the select committee. They added that the council chairman did not follow the procedure for the constitution of the select committee, but simply announced it.

Even after that, much time is elapsed, so the committee cannot be constituted. With this, the options of rejection of the bills or sending them to the select committee are not utilised. So the bills are deemed to be passed in the legislative council, they explained further. Andhra Pradesh Legislative council has seen an unprecedented turn of events on January 22, when the council chairman announced that he has sent the much-debated bills to select committee and adjourned the council sine die.

Aggrieved with the chairman's decision, the assembly passed a resolution to abolish the council. However, TDP, the majority party in the Council, has been arguing that the select committee cannot be terminated from functioning as it has already started processing. Meanwhile, the council chairman has sent the file of the constitution of the select committee to the legislative secretary. But the latter, in return, sent the file back to the chairman stating that it cannot be constituted as the proper procedure has not been followed.

In addition, the TDP has accused that the legislative secretary is threatened by the ruling YSRCP. Responding to the above developments, Bose and Venkateswarlu said that the legislative secretary simply did his duty by reminding the rules and procedures of the house.

It is TDP leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu who have been threatening the legislative secretary with contempt motions. The TDP MLCs violated all norms and traditions in the house, and demanding others to follow their whims, the YSRCP leaders stressed. As the select committee option has lapsed, and the council session has not opposed the bills, both the 'AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020' and 'AP CRDA Repeal Bill 2020' is deemed to be passed.

The council chairman has sent them back to the assembly and then further proceedings will be followed, the leaders noted. (ANI)

