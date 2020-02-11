BSF arrests one Pakistani national from Amritsar
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrested one Pakistani national from near Chanaa Post, Gurdaspur sector on Tuesday.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrested one Pakistani national from near Chanaa Post, Gurdaspur sector on Tuesday. Station House Officer of Ramdas Police Station, Mantej Singh said, "BSF has handed him over to the police. He crossed the border and entered India. He will be interrogated after the case is registered."
The SHO further added that nothing suspicious has been recovered from his possession and the man has identified himself as Rasul Khan, a resident of Narowal District of Pakistan. Investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Majority of people sitting at Shaheen Bagh are Bangladeshi, Pakistani: Rahul Sinha
Drone without payload found in Jammu's Arnia along international border: BSF sources
Two Pakistani lawmakers held after protests by rights activists
Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin Noor Jehan passes away in Peshawar: Report
Wuhan evacuations: Pakistani students await rescue as coronavirus threat looms