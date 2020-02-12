Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar files caveat in Supreme Court over plea challenging his election to RS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court that will be heard if the court decides to take up any petition filed by Congress leaders challenging his election to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in July last year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:20 IST
Jaishankar files caveat in Supreme Court over plea challenging his election to RS
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court that will be heard if the court decides to take up any petition filed by Congress leaders challenging his election to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in July last year. A caveat is a notice given by a person, informing the court that another person may file a suit or application against him and that the court must give the caveator (person filing the caveat) a fair hearing before deciding any matter brought before it in the relevant case.

Jaishankar filed the caveat through advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi in the apex court registry saying that he should be heard before the court entertains and passes some directions on the petitions that may be filed against the Gujarat High Court order. The minister filed the caveat apprehending that Congress leaders, whose pleas were dismissed by the High Court, may approach the top court.

The Gujarat High Court on February 4 this year had dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Congress leaders challenging the election of Jaishankar to the Rajya Sabha. The High Court's order came on the pleas of Congress leaders Gaurav Pandya, Chandrika Chudasama and Paresh Dhanani challenging the election of Jaishankar and BJP leader Jugalji Thakor to the Upper House of Parliament.

The Congress leaders had challenged the election in the High Court on the ground that the Election Commission's notifications, treating the two vacant seats, to be of different categories and requiring bypolls to be held separately, were "illegal and in violation" of provisions of the Constitution, Representation of People (RP) Act, 1951 and Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. The elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats of Gujarat were held on July 5 last year. The seats fell vacant after BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Congress leaders had approached the Gujarat High Court to hold and declare the EC's actions to treat the seats having fallen vacant as of different categories which required bye-election to be held separately for both the seats. Asserting that the poll panel's notification, holding of polls separately, was illegal and seeking quashing of the same, the Congress leaders had sought the High Court's direction to the poll panel to hold elections to the two seats afresh simultaneously through a single ballot and not through two ballots.

They had claimed that the poll panel's notification was unconstitutional and violated the Representation of People Act, 1951. As per the Constitution, election to the vacant seats of the Rajya Sabha should be held together so that the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote can be applied. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia says won't repatriate hundreds of IS recruits

Indonesia has said it will not bring home nearly 700 hundred nationals who joined the Islamic State group in the Middle East over security fears but added it would still consider repatriating young children. The issue sharply divided the wo...

CBI vs CBI: Delhi court expresses displeasure over agency's investigation in bribery case.

CBI vs CBI Delhi court expresses displeasure over agencys investigation in bribery case....

One arrested in Bengaluru for betting during India vs New Zealand ODI match

One person was arrested in for betting during yesterdays India vs New Zealand ODI match, said City Crime Branch CCB Bengaluru.Rs 55,000 cash and a mobile phone were seized from the mans possession, said CCB in a statement on Wednesday. He h...

Amy Irving recalls late actor Kirk Douglas' heartfelt advice

Actor Amy Irving on Wednesday remembered a piece of heartfelt advice that she received from the late legendary actor and her co-star Kirk Douglas during the shooting days of their movie The Fury. The 66-year-old actor took a trip down the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020