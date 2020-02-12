Left Menu
Development News Edition

Difficult Dialogues: Forum to discuss 'state of law' in India starting Feb 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:25 IST
Difficult Dialogues: Forum to discuss 'state of law' in India starting Feb 14

Global experts, policy makers, community-level workers and leading thinkers will converge here from Friday for an engaging conversation on issues related to law and the legal framework. The fifth edition of Difficult Dialogues, an annual forum examining issues of contemporary relevance in South Asia, will focus on the 'state of law' in India, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Key speakers at the three-day event at the the International Centre Goa include Additional Solicitor General of India Pinky Anand, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, activist Farah Naqvi, Supreme Court advocate Geeta Luthra, Delhi High Court advocate Vrinda Grover, former Central Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu, Europaeum Secretary-General Paul Flather, and former circuit court judge Tom Mueller. The excessive delay in the delivery of justice, high costs of litigation, dearth of qualified lawyers and vacancy of judges in courts at all levels are some of the issues that will be looked at and debated during the conference.

"This year the task is to explore the state of the law in the country as the judiciary and the legal framework are important part of a diverse nation like India for providing justice, equality and prosperity to all its citizens," said Surina Narula, the founder of 'Difficult Dialogues'. She said the endeavour of the summit is to provide a common platform and "bridge the gap between policy makers and civil society involved with the implementation".

Discussions will be held on a range of topics like 'Democracy and the Rule of Law'; 'After the Aadhar Judgement: Do people have the right to privacy?'; 'Gender, legal profession and the courts: Is there a backlash?'; and 'Reforms in the administration of justice: What can help?' among others, the organisers said. To highlight the voice of students, the summit will also play host to an intensive college debate series wherein regional winners from Delhi, Shillong, Bengaluru, Goa, and Dehradun will battle it out at the grand finale in Goa. The topic for the final debate is 'Environment Protection: A Case for State Surveillance or Individual Discipline?'

In previous editions, the conference had addressed issues like challenges faced by India in the education sector, gender equality, health and global finance and civil society. Over the last five years, the forum has partnered with several reputed international knowledge partners like the London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE), University College London (UCL) and the University of Oxford, for constructive debates and come up with strategic recommendations for various key themes relevant to India and the South Asian region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Jihadist attacks kill five Nigerian security personnel

Kano Nigeria, Feb 12 AFP Jihadists aligned with the Islamic State group have killed five security personnel, including two soldiers, in three separate attacks in northeast Nigerias Borno state, sources said Wednesday. In the first attack on...

Trai urges govt to bring out detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting

Trai on Wednesday urged the government to come out with a detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting, an area where the regulator had already given its recommendations and said it is willing to offer further policy inputs on t...

Nasscom pegs FY20 revenue growth at 7.7% at USD 191 bn

Industry body Nasscom has projected a revenue growth of 7.7 per cent at USD 191 billion for the IT sector in the ongoing fiscal. The industry body had last fiscal discontinued an over two decade-old practice of forecasting revenue growth, c...

SC judge recuses himself from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention

Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar recused himself on Wednesday from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the J-K Public Safety...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020