Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.N. rights office lists companies it says have ties to Jewish settlements

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:45 IST
UPDATE 2-U.N. rights office lists companies it says have ties to Jewish settlements
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)

The United Nations human rights office issued a report on Wednesday on companies it said to have business ties to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, drawing ire from Israel but winning praise from Palestinians. It said it had identified 112 business entities that it has reasonable grounds to conclude have ties with Israeli settlements - 94 domiciled in Israel and 18 in six other countries including the United States, Britain, and France.

Inclusion on the list has no immediate legal implications for the companies. Though Palestinians and much of the world view the settlements as illegal under international law, the United States and Israel dispute this. But the issue is highly sensitive as companies named could be targeted for boycotts or divestment aimed at stepping up pressure on Israel over its West Bank settlements.

"I am conscious this issue has been and will continue to be, highly contentious," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement. Bachelet's office said the report "does not provide a legal characterization of the activities in question, or of business enterprises' involvement in them."

Her spokesman, Rupert Colville, said in videotaped remarks made available to reporters that work on the report involved extensive cross-checking and use of company annual reports. He said it was "not a blacklist, nor does it qualify any companies' activities as illegal".

There was no immediate reaction by the United States, Israel's main ally, but Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the report a "shameful capitulation" to anti-Israel groups. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear he considered the U.S. government's position on settlements under President Donald Trump as more important than the views of U.N. organizations.

"We will ensure the (U.S.) recognition of our sovereignty over those settlements - that will cancel out the entire impact of the United Nations because the United States is more important than the U.N.", he told Army Radio. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki welcomed the report as a "victory for international law" and urged U.N. member states to issue instructions to the companies listed "to end their work immediately with the settlement system".

"COMPANIES ON NOTICE" Human rights groups also broadly welcomed the report. Bruno Stagno, deputy executive director for advocacy at Human Rights Watch said in a statement the report "should put all companies on notice: to do business with illegal settlements is to aid in the commission of war crimes."

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 war. Palestinians deem the settlements, and the military presence needed to protect them, to be obstacles to their goal of establishing a state. Israel disputes this. The United States in effect backed Israel's right to build Jewish settlements on Nov. 18 last year by abandoning its long-held position that they were "inconsistent with international law".

The report was issued on the eve of the U.N. Human Rights Council's main annual session opening in Geneva from Feb 24. Neither Israel nor the United States is members of the forum which both accused of bias against Israel. None of the companies named made any immediate comment on their inclusion on the list.

Home-rental company Airbnb, which was included on the list, had already acknowledged having listings in settlements and said last April that it would donate proceeds from any bookings in the territory to international humanitarian aid organizations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu rejects U.N. report on companies involved with settlements

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday denounced a long-delayed U.N. report listing companies that have business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.The U.N. Human Rights Council is a biased and uninfluenti...

Facebook starts fact-checking partnership with Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with news agency Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp , to fact-check content posted on the social media platform and its photo-sharing app Instagram. Under pressure to remove fa...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow clinch fresh highs as new coronavirus cases drop

The SP 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time highs on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that the coronavirus epidemic will be contained.China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijin...

Pay taxes for India's development; tax harassment will be thing of past: PM Modi

While the previous governments hesitated to touch the countrys taxation system, the current BJP-led dispensation was making it more citizen-centric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, urging people to pay their dues for the dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020