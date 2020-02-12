Lebanon formally requests IMF technical help for rescue plan -gov't source to Reuters

Lebanon has formally requested that the IMF send a technical delegation to help draw up a comprehensive economic, monetary and financial plan to rescue it from a crippling crisis, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said the government's request was made during a phone call on Wednesday with the fund, adding that the IMF delegation was expected to arrive to Beirut in the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.