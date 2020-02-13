IMF stands ready to assist Lebanon with adviser, technical help

The International Monetary Fund stands ready to provide advice and technical assistance to Lebanon in its efforts to avoid a financial collapse, a spokesman for the global lender said, confirming the government had asked for help.

"We stand ready to assist the authorities," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement. "Any decisions on debt are the authorities', to be made in consultation with their own legal and financial advisers."

