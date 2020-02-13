57-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing girl in Mumbai
A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged sexual harassment of a 19-year-old girl in 2018.
According to Mumbai Police, a local court Wednesday had sent the accused to police custody till February 15.
The incident came to light when the victim registered a case on February 10. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
