UK business minister Leadsom leaves role in reshuffle

British business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday she was leaving her role as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ministerial reshuffle.

"It has been a real privilege to serve in government for the last six years ... I now look forward to focusing on my constituents," Leadsom said on Twitter.

The government is due to announce her replacement later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

