Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC for court-monitored CBI probe into molestation of Gargi students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:27 IST
Plea in HC for court-monitored CBI probe into molestation of Gargi students

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week. The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, had refused to entertain the petition and had directed the petitioner, a lawyer, to move the high court.

Hours after the apex court's decision, the lawyer filed the petition in the high court. The petition, by advocate M L Sharma, has sought preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus.

It has also sought arrest of the people behind the "planned criminal conspiracy". Ten people, between the ages of 18 and 25 years, were arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

On February 6, a group of men broke into the Gargi College during the 'Reverie' fest and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the attendees, who claimed that security officials stood watching when the incident took place. The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

Sharma, in his plea, has alleged that it was a planned political and criminal conspiracy hatched in the backdrop of the Delhi elections and no action was taken after the incident. "It is a clear criminal conspiracy hatched by the political party to deploy accused persons to provoke the Delhi public for effecting voting in their favour. Despite presence of Delhi Police ... on February 6, neither principal nor other state authorities tried to stop and arrest the accused persons," the PIL claimed.

The petition further claimed that "deliberate chants of Jai Shri Ram discloses that it is a political, planned conspiracy" and blamed the chief minister of Delhi for not taking any action against the accused. Besides the security arranged by the college, the area had Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel who were stationed there for the Assembly polls.

According to the police, a case was registered under IPC sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya case: Death row convict claims mental illness in SC, Centre says he has sound mind

One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case claimed in the Supreme Court on Thursday that while rejecting his mercy plea the President did not consider his mental illness following torture in jail, an allega...

Pro-Trump effort raises over USD 60M in January

Washington, Feb 13 AP Pro-Trump groups raised more than USD 60 million in January and have more than USD 200 million on hand for this years general election, shattering fundraising records on the path toward a goal of raising USD 1 billion ...

Cab secy, Rail board chairman, others to be part of committee on Rlys restructuring

The cabinet secretary along with the chairman, railway board, secretary in the department of personnel and training as well as the department of expenditure will form the committee of secretaries to oversee the restructuring of railways, so...

Air India Express expects Rs 5,000 cr revenue in FY20

Air India Express, which is up for sale along with parent Air India, on Thursday said it expects to cross Rs 5,000 crore in operating revenue this fiscal aided by higher aircraft utilisation, better yields and lower fuel expenses. The profi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020