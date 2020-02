Spain's High Court jails former Pemex chief pending investigation

Spain's High Court said on Thursday it will jail Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexico's state oil firm Pemex, pending an investigation into alleged money laundering.

Lozoya, who was arrested in southern Spain on Wednesday, is accused in Mexico of corruption related to a bribery and money laundering case involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Mexico has 45 days to present Spain with a formal extradition request, the court said.

