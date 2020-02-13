Maharashtra: 12 people held for thrashing 26-year-old man to death in train

Twelve people have been arrested by the Railway Police for allegedly brutally thrashing a 26-year-old man in Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express after which he lost his life. The incident took place at around 12.45 am at Daund railway station in Maharashtra over the possession of a seat.

The victim identified as Sagar Markad was allegedly beaten up by a group of people over the seat, the Railway Police told ANI. According to the police, the injured was brought to the hospital in Daund city where he was declared brought dead.

An FIR under section 302, 34, 147, 148, 323, 504 of IPC has been registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

