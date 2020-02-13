Left Menu
SP MLA Nahid Hasan released on bail in cheating case

  • Muzaffarabad
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:57 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:57 IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan, arrested in a cheating case, was on directions of the Allahabad High Court released on bail in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday. Judge Subodh Singh ordered the release of the Kairana MLA from Muzaffarnagar jail after furnishing two surety bonds of Rs 70,000 each.

A court here had earlier extended the judicial custody of Hasan till February 24 against which an appeal was filed in the High Court. Hasan was arrested on January 24 in a cheating case filed against him last year. He has been accused of cheating a local resident of Rs 80 lakh in a land deal.

