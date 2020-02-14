UPDATE 1-U.S. files superseding indictment against Huawei Technologies, CFO Meng

The U.S. government on Thursday filed a superseding indictment against the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co and its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

The indictment was filed in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York. The superseding indictment charges Huawei with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and conspiring to steal trade secrets from six U.S. technology companies in order to grow the company.

It also contains new allegations about the company's involvement in countries subject to sanctions, such as Iran and North Korea. The trade secret theft relates to internet router source code, cellular antenna technology and robotics.

Neither Huawei nor a lawyer for Meng immediately responded to requests for comment.

