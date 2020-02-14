Verbal spat between female IPS officer, woman MLA in C'garh

A video of a verbal spat between a female IPS officer and a woman Congress MLA here in a busy market area surfaced on Friday. In the video, both the woman officer and MLA could be seen arguing with each other while several policemen and civilians were present. The Congress MLA was at the location after a labourer had died in a mishap.

"I only said that there should be no injury to my police personnel," the woman officer said. Heated exchanges took place between both while the policemen around try to diffuse the situation. After the MLA brought the 'status' remark into the argument, the officer replied, "Call wherever you feel like to know about my status." (ANI)

