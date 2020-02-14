Yogi remembers Sushma Swaraj on birth anniversary, says her commitment to public service was unparalleled
Paying his tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Swaraj's commitment to public service was unparalleled.
Paying his tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Swaraj's commitment to public service was unparalleled. "Remembering Sushma Swaraj Ji on her birth anniversary. Prolific orator, outstanding parliamentarian and a prominent face of woman representation in politics, her commitment to public service was unparalleled," Yogi Adityanath tweeted.
The Chief Minister said Swaraj continues to inspire millions of people. "My tribute to the great daughter of Maa Bharti who continues to inspire millions," he added.
Swaraj, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led NDA government, passed away in August last year. On the eve of her birth anniversary, the Central government on Thursday renamed the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute in the national capital after Swaraj for her "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Sushma Swaraj
- Uttar Pradesh
- Foreign Service Institute
- Indian
- BJP
- NDA
ALSO READ
Hitesh Chandra Awasthi to serve as interim DGP of Uttar Pradesh
FIR against Uttar Pradesh BSP MLA for alleged sexual harassment
The joy of our lives: Sushma Swaraj's husband shares touching photo of late leader
Govt renames two prominent institutes after Sushma Swaraj on eve of birth anniversary
Epitomised unwavering commitment to public service: Modi remembers Sushma Swaraj on birth anniversary