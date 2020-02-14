Portuguese President accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday. Marcelo, who is undertaking a four-day visit to India, was received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Later in the day, he visited the Rajghat in the national capital to pay floral tributes at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. Marcelo had arrived in India on Thursday, accompanied by Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Prof Augusto Santos Silva, Secretary of State for Internationalisation Prof Eurico Brilhante Dias and Secretary of State for National Defense Jorge Seguro Sanche.

He is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital later today, according to an official release. The visit will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review progress in various sectors of bilateral relations and pursue new avenues of cooperation and exchange views on international issues of common interest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

