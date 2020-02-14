Left Menu
CBI, ED file status report in Aircel-Maxis case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed the status report in the Aircel-Maxis case in a Special Court in Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 13:56 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed the status report in the Aircel-Maxis case in a Special Court in Delhi. CBI has informed the court that they have sent Letters Rogatory (LRs) to Malaysia and there is some development regarding it, and also that the agency is working on a new lead.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain appeared for both investigation agencies. District Judge Sujata Kohli after receiving the report adjourned the matter for February 20. In January, the court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a fresh status report in the Aircel-Maxis case. While issuing the directions, district judge Sujata Kohli observed that the allegations mentioned in the charge sheet appeared to be "quite serious in nature." The matter was earlier adjourned sine die.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

