Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea claims violation of judicial orders on loudspeaker use: HC seeks report from Centre, Delhi govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:35 IST
Plea claims violation of judicial orders on loudspeaker use: HC seeks report from Centre, Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Centre and AAP government's response on a plea seeking contempt action against them for not implementing judicial orders on use of loudspeakers in the national capital. Justice A K Chawla asked them to file status reports on the issue raised in the petition and listed it for hearing on May 15.

The plea by Sanjjiiv Kkumaar, has claimed there has been wilful disobedience of the high court's September 4, 2019 order to abide by the circulars, standing orders and rules which permit use of loudspeakers and amplified music systems only up to 10 pm. He has contended that even the Supreme Court has given directions that loudspeakers should not be used between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am.

Apart from seeking contempt action for alleged non-compliance of the high court's September 4, 2019 order, the petition has also sought directions to the Delhi government and police to "ban use of loudspeakers (and not holy azaan or fazr) in all mosques in Delhi" between 10.00 pm and 6.00am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro drops to new low as GDP data confirm weak growth

The euro fell again to a nearly three-year low on Friday amid worries about slowing growth in the eurozone, as fourth-quarter data confirmed the economys sluggish performance. The euro has lost close to 1 so far this week and is on track fo...

HC also issues notice to Ministry of Home Affairs on Sanjeev Chawla's plea and lists it for hearing on February 19.

HC also issues notice to Ministry of Home Affairs on Sanjeev Chawlas plea and lists it for hearing on February 19....

Delhi airport starts doorstep baggage pick-up and drop service for Terminal 3

The Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday announced that it has started a doorstep baggage transfer facility for passengers flying to and from its Terminal 3. This service will also be extended to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the ai...

Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast tests positive for coronavirus

A third Indian crew onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020