Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune court transfers Bhima Koregaon case to NIA court

A Sessions Court here on Friday passed an order in Bhima Koregaon case, transferring all records and further proceedings of the case to Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Mumbai.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 18:20 IST
Pune court transfers Bhima Koregaon case to NIA court
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Sessions Court here on Friday passed an order in Bhima Koregaon case, transferring all records and further proceedings of the case to Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Mumbai. All the accused in the case will be produced before the special court of NIA in Mumbai on February 28.

The NIA had filed a petition in Pune's Sessions Court on January 29 last month seeking transfer of the case to the agency's court in Mumbai. Earlier, the Maharashtra government, in an application filed before the court, had objected to transferring all the court records, seized articles from the file of this court to an NIA court in Mumbai.

"That present application is not legally tenable under the provisions of law and particularly according to the provisions of UAPA 1967 and NIA Act 2008," the application read. It said that the investigation machinery of NIA has not given legal and sufficient reasons for transferring the proceedings.

"It is submitted that the offence is committed within the local jurisdiction of the Pune court and the investigating authority after the completion of the investigation filed the charge-sheet before this court and as such, the matter is fixed for framing of the charges," the application added. It submitted that Section 22 (2) of the NIA Act empowers the state government to constitute one or more special court for the trial of the offence under any or all the enactments.

"Therefore, in view of this provisions for the appointment of a special court to conduct the scheduled offences, the Government of Maharashtra has established the special courts," the application said. On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person had lost his life while several others were injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Senior TDP leader condemns corruption allegation against former CM Chandrababu Naidu

Senior Telugu Desam Party TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday condemned corruption allegation made by YSRCP leaders against party Chief and former Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and threatened them with legal action. In the...

PhonePe earmarks Rs 800 cr in marketing this year

Digital payments firm PhonePe on Friday said it has earmarked Rs 800 crore for marketing this year, to create awareness about the platform and expand its reach. The company roped in Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has joined Aamir Khan as...

Man on the way to set ablaze woman, daughter held in Palghar

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday while he was moving with a can of petrol to setablaze a woman and her daughter over failed marriage talks in Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said.Accused Bhairavsingh Rathod, a native of Ajme...

UPDATE 2-Turkish-backed rebels down Syrian helicopter in Idlib

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels shot down a government helicopter west of Aleppo in Syrias northwestern Idlib region, where violence and displacement has spiked in recent weeks, Turkish and Syrian state media said on Friday.A rebel military so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020