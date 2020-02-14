Fifth edition of Difficult Dialogues begins in Goa, to focus on state of law

The fifth edition of Difficult Dialogues, an annual forum examining issues of contemporary relevance in South Asia, kick-started here on Friday. In this chapter, international experts, policymakers, community-level workers and leading thinkers will come together to deliberate on the 'state of the law'.

Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi, the chief guest at the event, said there cannot be a more appropriate time to discuss law keeping in mind what is happening in the country in the last few months. Paying homage to the CRPF jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on this day last year, he said they sacrificed their lives by which the state of the law is maintained in the country.

"Because of them the sovereignty, integrity and boundaries of our country are safe," he said. Surina Narula, the founder of the summit, said the idea of the conference is also inspired by German philosopher and political theorist Hannah Arendt who on many occasions pointed that how policy is important in our day-to-day lives and how we completely ignore it until it affects our existence and then it is too late.

"In the next two days, the conference will focus on the ways forward and not indulge in easy criticism," she said. On Saturday, discussions will be held on ''After the Aadhar Judgement: Do people have the right to privacy?''; ''Gender, the legal profession and the courts: Is there a backlash?''; and ''Reforms in the administration of justice: What can help?'' among other topics.

Key speakers at the event at the International Centre Goa include Additional Solicitor General of India Pinky Anand, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, activist Farah Naqvi, Supreme Court advocate Geeta Luthra, Delhi High Court advocate Vrinda Grover, former Central Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu, Europaeum Secretary-General Paul Flather, and former circuit court judge Tom Mueller. In previous editions, the conference had addressed issues like challenges faced by India in the education sector, gender equality, health and global finance and civil society.

Over the past five years, the forum has partnered with several reputed international knowledge partners like the London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE), University College London (UCL) and the University of Oxford, for constructive debates and come up with strategic recommendations for various key themes relevant to India and the South Asian region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

