HC forms SITs to probe deaths of 2 men

The Calcutta High Court on Friday formed separate special investigation teams (SITs) into

the deaths of two persons in as many alleged accidents in the districts of Nadia and West Midnapore.

A division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Kaushik Chanda directed DIG CID of West Bengal Police

Pranab Kumar to choose two officers to assist him and submit a progress report on investigation into the death of a person at

Nabadwip in Nadia district within 6 weeks. In the other matter involving the death of a person at

Daspur in West Midnapore district, the court directed Special Commissioner of Kolkata Police Jawed Shamim to investigate the

death with two officers of his choice and submit a progress report within 6 weeks.

In the first case, Kaushik Karmakar had died five years back in February, 2015 in an alleged road accident at

Nabadwip. The local police, in its report, had said that the man was driving his car in an inebriated condition leading to

the accident that caused his death. The family of Karmakar, however, claimed that he was

murdered and moved the high court seeking a fair probe. Being satisfied with the police report, a single bench

of the high court had disposed of the matter. The family appealed before the division bench alleging

gaffes in the police report, which ordered the formation of an SIT under DIG CID Pranab Kumar.

In the other case, the family of Saharul Ali Khan had moved the high court seeking an independent probe into his

death in March, 2017, which the police claimed was a case of accident when his motorbike was hit by a car at Daspur on

National Highway 6. The family of Khan, however, alleged that he was

beaten to death by some persons. Pradip Kumar Roy, the lawyer for the family, said they

had proposed to the court the name of Shamim alongwith another senior IPS officer, reposing their faith in an investigation

by any of them. The division bench ordered that Kolkata Police special

commissioner Jawed Shamim will head the probe into Khan's death.

