HC forms SITs to probe deaths of 2 men
The Calcutta High Court on Friday formed separate special investigation teams (SITs) into
the deaths of two persons in as many alleged accidents in the districts of Nadia and West Midnapore.
A division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Kaushik Chanda directed DIG CID of West Bengal Police
Pranab Kumar to choose two officers to assist him and submit a progress report on investigation into the death of a person at
Nabadwip in Nadia district within 6 weeks. In the other matter involving the death of a person at
Daspur in West Midnapore district, the court directed Special Commissioner of Kolkata Police Jawed Shamim to investigate the
death with two officers of his choice and submit a progress report within 6 weeks.
In the first case, Kaushik Karmakar had died five years back in February, 2015 in an alleged road accident at
Nabadwip. The local police, in its report, had said that the man was driving his car in an inebriated condition leading to
the accident that caused his death. The family of Karmakar, however, claimed that he was
murdered and moved the high court seeking a fair probe. Being satisfied with the police report, a single bench
of the high court had disposed of the matter. The family appealed before the division bench alleging
gaffes in the police report, which ordered the formation of an SIT under DIG CID Pranab Kumar.
In the other case, the family of Saharul Ali Khan had moved the high court seeking an independent probe into his
death in March, 2017, which the police claimed was a case of accident when his motorbike was hit by a car at Daspur on
National Highway 6. The family of Khan, however, alleged that he was
beaten to death by some persons. Pradip Kumar Roy, the lawyer for the family, said they
had proposed to the court the name of Shamim alongwith another senior IPS officer, reposing their faith in an investigation
by any of them. The division bench ordered that Kolkata Police special
commissioner Jawed Shamim will head the probe into Khan's death.
