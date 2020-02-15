PM Modi sends letter to rickshaw puller on his daughter's wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to rickshaw puller Mangal Kewat, congratulated him on the wedding of his daughter.

In the letter which was received by Mangal on the day of the marriage ceremony of his daughter, Modi has conveyed his blessings to her and family.

Kewat, a resident of Domri village adopted by Prime Minister Modi, had sent the invitation card to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and had urged Prime Minister Modi to visit for his daughter's wedding on February 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

