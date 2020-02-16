Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns detention of Venezuela opposition leader Guaido's uncle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 00:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 00:13 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns detention of Venezuela opposition leader Guaido's uncle
Juan Jose Marquez was detained on Tuesday on his return to Venezuela after a three-week international tour. He was together with Guaido, who is recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate president. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. State Department on Saturday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's uncle as politically motivated and demanded his immediate release.

Juan Jose Marquez was detained on Tuesday on his return to Venezuela after a three-week international tour. He was together with Guaido, who is recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate president. "The preposterous charges that have been put forward further exemplify the increasing desperation of Maduro and his corrupt associates," said State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus in a statement. "Manufacturing evidence to justify arbitrary, politically motivated detentions is a common tool of the illegitimate former Maduro regime."

According to the State Department, Marquez was being accused of smuggling explosive material aboard a direct international flight from Portugal. Ortagus scoffed at the charges saying Marquez had gone through strict security screening and protocols at Lisbon airports. He also noted TAP Air Portugal had affirmed publicly that it was impossible to travel with explosives. "These despicable actions by the former Maduro regime detaining innocent civilians and inventing false charges are sadly typical," said Ortagus. "Rather than abide by the rule of law, Maduro and his cronies follow mafia-style practices, intimidating the opposition by targeting their family members."

Maduro on Friday said "the day will come" when the country's courts will order Guaido's arrest. Guaido during a press conference on Saturday said Maduro had targeted his uncle because authorities are afraid to throw him in jail despite having repeatedly threatened to do so over the last year.

"They could have done it any time last year ... but they're so cowardly that they had to detain a family member," he said. Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Venezuela's economic collapse under President Nicolas Maduro has prompted nearly 5 million people to emigrate, creating a migration crisis in nearby Latin American nations. Maduro calls Guaido a U.S-backed puppet who seeks to oust him in a coup. According to the State Department, there were 2,219 arbitrary arrests reported in Venezuela last year, and more than 15,000 were reported from 2014 to 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns detention of Venezuela opposition leader Guaido's uncle

The U.S. State Department on Saturday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidos uncle as politically motivated and demanded his immediate release.Juan Jose Marquez was detained on Tuesday on his return to Venezuel...

DCW to ensure education and rehabilitation of Unnao rape survivor

The Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday said it would arrange for English and computer coaching for the Unnao rape survivor, who is presently staying in Delhi. The DCW made the promise after womens panel chief Swati Maliwal visited the s...

WBPCB bans use of loudspeaker during secondary, higher secondary exams

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB on Saturday banned the use of loudspeakers in residential areas and around schools in view of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state. The secondary Madhyamik examination will b...

A's acquire RHP Smith from Giants

The Oakland Athletics acquired right-hander Burch Smith on Saturday in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, who had designated the pitcher for assignment Monday. Smith, 29, had a 2.08 ERA in 10 appearances with the Giants last season afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020