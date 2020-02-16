Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rickshaw puller's family elated after receiving congratulatory note from PM Modi for daughter's wedding

The family of Mangal Kewat, a rickshaw puller has been elated after receiving a congratulatory letter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their daughter's wedding.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 05:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 05:12 IST
Rickshaw puller's family elated after receiving congratulatory note from PM Modi for daughter's wedding
Mangal Kewat, Varanasi rickshaw-puller speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The family of Mangal Kewat, a rickshaw puller has been elated after receiving a congratulatory letter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their daughter's wedding. "We had sent the first invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I personally handed it over at the PMO in Delhi. On February 8, we received the congratulatory letter from PM Modi, which has excited us," Kewat told ANI on Saturday.

"This letter is proof that the Prime Minister cares about the last man in the society," he added. Renu Devi, Kewat's wife further said that the family wanted to meet the Prime Minister, who is scheduled to arrive in Uttar Pradesh soon.

"We want to meet the Prime Minister, and tell him about the difficulties faced by our family," Devi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Astros manager Baker concerned over retaliation

As spring training gets underway, the words coming at the Houston Astros over their sign-stealing scandal are arriving high and hard. New Astros manager Dusty Baker is starting to worry about more than words.Speaking to reporters, Baker exp...

UK faces another fierce storm; 2 found dead in rough seas

Rescuers pulled two male bodies from rough seas off the coast of southeast England and military personnel mobilized to help build flood barriers as a second straight weekend of stormy weather wreaked havoc across Britain. The fourth named s...

NATO chief dismisses Macron nuclear call

The head of NATO dismissed President Emmanuel Macrons call for a European strategic dialogue about the role of Frances nuclear weapons, saying a tried and tested deterrent was already in place. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said S...

Kucherov, Lightning top Flyers for 10th straight win

Nikita Kucherov notched a goal and an assist, Tampa Bay won its 11th consecutive home game and the Lightning beat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Saturday to push the NHLs longest active winning streak to 10 straight. Brayden Point ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020