'We will investigate', says Delhi Police on Jamia library video showing students being assaulted
After a video, purportedly showing police personnel assaulting students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University library on the night of December 15 amid anti-citizenship law protests in the area, surfaced on social media, Delhi Police said it will investigate the matter. "We have taken cognizance of the latest video (of December 15) of Jamia Millia Islamia University (library) which has surfaced now, we will investigate it," Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said while speaking to mediapersons here.
The video shows policemen in riot gear can be seen barging into the library and beating students with batons. The students studying in the reading hall of the campus were also pushed outside the hall. On December 15, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters -- Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi. (ANI)
