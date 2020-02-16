UP DGP conducts security review meeting in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, on Sunday, conducted a review meeting related to security in Ayodhya district. Additional Director General/Inspector General of Police, Security officer of Ayodhya zone, Commissioner of Ayodhya, Collector of Ayodhya, Senior superintendent of police, Ayodhya Police and administrative officers were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ashish Tiwari held a presentation in the Police Control Room regarding the security of the district. Besides this, the Director-General also discussed the security plans with the local authorities to direct the officers in regard to the on-spot situation of the district Ayodhya.

He also gave security guidelines regarding the law and order situation to the security officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

