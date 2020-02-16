One more person arrested in connection with Gargi college incident

One more person was on Sunday arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of women at Gargi college in Delhi. The total number of arrests made by the police in this incident has reached 15.

A Delhi court had on Friday granted bail to 10 people, who were arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College. The Delhi Police on Monday received a complaint from Gargi College against the alleged sexual harassment of female students by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

A case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station and several teams were constituted to investigate the matter. The police have been looking into available evidence and visited various sites in NCR for the identification of suspects. (ANI)

