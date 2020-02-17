3 Kashmiri students sent to judicial custody in Karnataka
A local court here on Monday sent three Kashmiri students who were arrested on charges of sedition to judicial custody till March 2.
They were arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of the same on social media, told police.
All three were taken into custody by the police on Sunday night and were produced before a local court on Monday (ANI)
