Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notices to Centre, AAP govt, police as injured Jamia student seeks compensation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 17:10 IST
HC notices to Centre, AAP govt, police as injured Jamia student seeks compensation
Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses of the Centre, the AAP government and the city police on a plea by a Jamia Millia Islamia student seeking compensation for injuries suffered allegedly in police action against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters on December 15 last year. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was initially of the view that the petitioner ought to have filed a civil suit if he was seeking compensation as the claims made by him would have to be proved through evidence which cannot be done in a writ petition.

"These are matters of evidence. Why are you not filing a suit for damages? On the basis of annexures in a writ, claims cannot be proved," the court said and added that "it has become a fashion in Delhi to file a writ for everything". However, the bench subsequently issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the university, the Delhi government and the police seeking their stand on the plea in which the student has alleged his both legs got fractured in the "brutal violence carried out" by security personnel.

In his plea filed through advocate Nabila Hasan, Shayaan Mujeeb has contended that he was in the university library on December 15, 2019 studying, when police personnel entered the building and allegedly beat up the students there. Hasan told the bench available CCTV footage show the police entering the library and beating up the students.

Apart from seeking a Rs 2-crore compensation for the injuries suffered, Mujeeb has also sought registration of an FIR for the offenses allegedly committed by the police. The petitioner has also sought reimbursement of Rs 2 lakh, claiming he spent the amount on the treatment of his broken legs, in one of which a rod has to be inserted due to the severity of the fracture.

Earlier, another student, Mohd Minhajuddin, had moved a plea seeking a probe into the incident and demanding compensation for injuries he suffered. Minhajuddin, according to his plea, lost vision in one eye in the incident.

On December 15 last year, a protest against the CAA near Jamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire. Police later entered the university, firing teargas shells and baton-charging students.

Several students, including the petitioner, were injured in the police crackdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Surprised by criticism of pre-planned break: NZ coach Stead

New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Monday said he was very surprised at being lambasted for taking a scheduled break after the 0-5 T20 hammering his team received from India earlier this month. Stead returns to the helm for the Test series sta...

CBIC starts capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC has now started capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis objective of turning districts into export hubs. Central Board of Indirec...

Macao casinos allowed to reopen after anti-virus closure

The Chinese territory of Macao will allow casinos to reopen Friday after a 15-day closure imposed to help block the spread of Chinas virus outbreak. The territorys finance secretary, Lei Wai Nong, announced the decision Monday at a news con...

Equatorial Guinea argues luxury Paris mansion was part of embassy when raided

Equatorial Guinea argued on Monday that a luxury mansion in central Paris used by the son of the countrys president was protected by diplomatic immunity when it was raided by French authorities in 2012.The case at the International Court of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020