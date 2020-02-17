Left Menu
Hope this time convicts are hanged, says Nirbhaya's mother over fresh death warrants

After a Delhi court on Monday issued fresh warrants against all the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, the victim's mother Asha Devi said that she was not very happy as this is the third time the death warrants have been issued.

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim speaks to reporters outside Patiala House court. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After a Delhi court on Monday issued fresh warrants against all the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, the victim's mother Asha Devi said that she was not very happy as this is the third time the death warrants have been issued. "I am not very happy as this is the third time that the death warrants have been issued. We have struggled so much. I hope they (the convicts) are hanged on March 3," Asha Devi told the reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the Patiala House Court issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh -- ordering their execution on March 3 at 6 am. Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's father said this will send a strong a message to society in curbing crimes like rape.

"The hanging of the four convicts on March 3 will send a strong message to society and help in curbing crimes like rape," Nirbhaya's father told ANI. Yogita Bhayana, a women rights activist who has been closely associated with the victim's family, told ANI, "The death penalty would help in reducing crimes like rape." She also welcomed court's order and expressed hope that on March 3, the convicts will be hanged.

The Delhi High Court had on February 5 granted a week's time to the four convicts to avail of all legal remedies available to them and said that the convicts cannot be hanged separately since they were convicted for the same crime. A Delhi Court had earlier issued a death warrant against the four convicts on January 7 and they were scheduled to be executed on January 22 at Tihar Jail. The hanging could not take place as one of the convicts had filed mercy plea.

Later, the court issued death warrants for February 1 but those too could not be executed. Later, the execution was suspended indefinitely by a Delhi court. (ANI)

