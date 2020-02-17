Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-WTO gives sombre goods trade outlook, sees virus threat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:16 IST
UPDATE 1-WTO gives sombre goods trade outlook, sees virus threat

Growth of global trade in goods is likely to remain weak in early 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Monday, adding that the below-trend performance could become even worse due to the new coronavirus.

The Geneva-based trade body said its goods trade indicator fell to 95.5 from the 96.6 reading reported in November. Readings of less than 100 indicate trade growth below medium-term trends. The WTO said the new figure did not take into account the most recent developments, such as the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which could dampen trade prospects further.

Global merchandise trade fell by 0.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, the WTO said, with a possible pick-up in the fourth quarter. However, its new data indicated this recovery would not be sustained, with a decline now looking likely in the Jan-March period of 2020.

The WTO trade outlook indicator is a composite of data on export orders in business surveys, air freight, container shipping, car production and sales and trade in electronic components and agricultural materials, particularly wood. It is designed to identify turning points and gauge momentum in global trade growth rather than to provide a specific short-term forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy

The Egyptian public prosecutors office is pursuing a criminal investigation into an Egyptian researcher studying in Italy on charges of spreading fake news that posed a threat to security and social stability, it said on Sunday.Patrick Zaki...

Six dead, 6 injured after van collides with stationary truck in Haryana's Hisar

Six persons died and six others sustained serious injuries after their van collided with a stationary truck near Rakhi Shahpur village in Haryanas Hisar on Monday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.The accident occurred around 8 ...

People News Roundup: Amie Harwick found dead; Victoria Beckham dressed black at London Fashion Week and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Victoria Beckhams black dresses, chunky platform boots stage gentle rebellion at London Fashion WeekVictoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky thigh-hi...

Three West Bengal tourists rescued from Ganga in Rishikesh

Three tourists from West Bengal were rescued from the Ganga in Uttarakhands Rishikesh after they were stranded on a dry patch in the river, police said on Monday. The tourists were stuck there due to a sudden rise in the water level, they s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020