Lawyers'' sit-in against judge''s behaviour continues in J''khand
The sit-in by lawyers of the Palamau district and sessions court in
Jharkhand entered its second day on Monday as they protest against the "inappropriate" behaviour of a judge with the
district bar association president. Palamau bar association general secretary Subodh Kumar
Sinha told reporters that the sit-in will continue indefinitely till the matter is resolved.
An argument broke out on Saturday when the bar association chief went to a courtroom to discuss a matter with
the judge who then behaved "inappropriately" with him, Sinha claimed.
The sit-in has affected about 1,200 cases, he said. The Jharkhand state committee of the All India
Lawyer's Union condemned the "behaviour" of the judge. In a statement, its secretary M A Choudhary demanded
appropriate legal action against the judge. Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said that the
president of the bar association had filed a complaint against the judge, but later withdrew it.
"The police are keeping a watch on the situation," he said.
