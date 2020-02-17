Left Menu
Lawyers'' sit-in against judge''s behaviour continues in J''khand

  • PTI
  • Medininagar
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:01 IST
The sit-in by lawyers of the Palamau district and sessions court in

Jharkhand entered its second day on Monday as they protest against the "inappropriate" behaviour of a judge with the

district bar association president. Palamau bar association general secretary Subodh Kumar

Sinha told reporters that the sit-in will continue indefinitely till the matter is resolved.

An argument broke out on Saturday when the bar association chief went to a courtroom to discuss a matter with

the judge who then behaved "inappropriately" with him, Sinha claimed.

The sit-in has affected about 1,200 cases, he said. The Jharkhand state committee of the All India

Lawyer's Union condemned the "behaviour" of the judge. In a statement, its secretary M A Choudhary demanded

appropriate legal action against the judge. Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said that the

president of the bar association had filed a complaint against the judge, but later withdrew it.

"The police are keeping a watch on the situation," he said.

