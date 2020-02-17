SC notes women Army officers' achievements like fighting Taliban, UN peace operation

Service in UN peacekeeping operations, fighting Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan and deployment in Syria, Lebanon, Ethiopia and Israel are some of the achievements of women Army officers which caught the attention of the Supreme Court for giving them parity with their male counterparts for permanent commission. The apex court cited the examples of Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi and Captain Tanya Shergill, who led separate all-men contingents, and Major Madhumita (Army Education Corps) who became the first woman officer in the country to receive the Gallantry Award (Sena Medal) for fighting Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan.

It also referred to the women officers who are convoy commanders in Leh and Udhamnagar among other places. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi referred to a detailed elaboration of the service rendered by women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers to the nation, working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts.

"Yet, that role is sought to be diluted by the repeated pleas made before this court that women, by the nature of their biological composition and social milieu, have a less important role to play than their male counterparts," the bench said. "Such a line of submission is disturbing as it ignores the solemn constitutional values which every institution in the nation is bound to uphold and facilitate. Women officers of the Indian Army have brought laurels to the force," it said.

It also cited the example of Lieutenant Colonel Sophia Qureshi (Army Signal Corps), the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent at a multi-national military exercise named 'Exercise Force 18', the largest ever foreign military exercise hosted by India. She served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Congo in 2006 where she, along with others, was in charge of monitoring ceasefires in those countries and aiding in humanitarian activities, the apex court noted.

Lieutenant Colonel Anuvandana Jaggi served as the Women's Team Leader of the UN Military Observers Team in the UN mission in Burundi. She was awarded the UN Force Commander's Commendation and an Appreciation Epistle from the Chief of Army Staff for her commendable effort, it said. The bench noted that in September 2010, the Sword of Honour in the Officers Training Academy, Chennai (the only training centre for SSC male and female officers) was given to Lieutenant A Divya amongst 170 male and 57 women officers.

By a letter dated September 8, 2009, women officers were also made part of the Quick Reaction Teams where female and male officers perform similar duties. The top court noted that the Army also entrusts women officers with complex tasks of transporting convoys of 30-50 vehicles in militant prone areas in Leh, Srinagar, Udhampur and the North East.

It was informed about a movement order from Leh to Pathankot dated September 15, 2010, which was issued to one of the respondent women officers, Major Gopika Bhatti who, in the role of a convoy commander, handled junior commissioned officers, jawans (drivers and supporting staff), vehicles (filled with logistics, arms and ammunitions) and other military equipment. Major Gopika Ajitsingh Pawar was awarded the UN Peacekeeping Medal by the UN Secretary General for her role as a military member of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

It noted that Majors Madhu Rana, Preeti Singh and Anuja Yadav were awarded the UN Medal completing the qualifying service as military members of the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Similarly, Captain Ashwini Pawar (Army Ordinance Corps) and Captain Shipra Majumdar (Army Engineer Corps) were awarded the Sewa Medal by the President in 2007.

Women officers from the Indian Army have also been participating in the UN Peace Keeping Force since 2004 and have been deployed in active combat scenarios in Syria, Lebanon, Ethiopia and Israel. Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi recently led a contingent of the Indian Army Service Corps, becoming the first woman to lead an all-men Army contingent in the history of India.

Similarly, Captain Tania Shergill recently became first Indian woman Parade Adjutant to lead an all-men contingent in Delhi on January 26 this year. "Numerous other commendation certificates and laurels achieved by women officers have been placed on record. Their track record of service to the nation is beyond reproach. To cast aspersion on their abilities on the ground of gender is an affront not only to their dignity as women but to the dignity of the members of the Indian Army – men and women – who serve as equal citizens in a common mission," the bench said.

