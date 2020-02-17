PIL against siege of assembly over CAA on Feb 19

The Madras High Court will hear on Tuesday a PIL seeking to forebear the police from allowing a

proposed agitation to lay siege to Tamil Nadu assembly by some organisations, including Muslim outfits, pressing their

demand for a House resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR. When a mention was made before the first bench,

comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad, seeking urgent hearing, it directed the petitioners,

including journalist Varaki, to file the public interest litigation and said it would take it up on Tuesday.

The petitioners submitted that the organisations have announced they would besiege the assembly on Wednesday to

bring pressure on the AIADMK government to move a resolution opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population

Register and National Register of Citizens. Referring to continuing agitations, including the latest

stir in a north Chennai localilty, by various organisations opposing the CAA and other measures, they alleged innocent

public were being incited to join such protests and create problems by spreading rumours.

Besides, some leaders of the organisations were also delivering inciting and intimidating speeches, even going to

the extent of issuing threat to the lives of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, they submitted.

If the assembly siege agitation was allowed and a large number of protesters permitted to gather near the Secretariat,

there would be complete collapse of the normal functioning of the state government, the petitioners said seeking to prohibit

it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.