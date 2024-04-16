"DMK and its ally Congress have got the patent in corruption...": Rajnath Singh in Tamil Nadu

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its INDIA bloc partner Congress of "corruption and dynastic politics," adding that both parties have taken a "patent in corruption". Singh was addressing a public rally in Krishnagiri for BJP candidate C Narasimhan. He also undertook a road show in Tiruvannamalai district for BJP candidate Ashvathaman. The first phase of voting will be held across Tamil Nadu on April 19.

"DMK and its INDI partner Congress have taken a patent on corruption. DMK has delivered only dynastic rule to Tamil Nadu and has brought corruption. BJP says nation first, but DMK says family first," Singh said while addressing a poll rally in support of party candidate C Narasimhan here. "The entire DMK is a family enterprise. And because of the DMK's family politics, Tamil Nadu's youth are not getting a chance to progress. BJP is the only viable and vibrant option for Tamil Nadu's youth," he said.

Further attacking DMK over corruption, he said it has just been revealed that sand smugglers have caused a loss of Rs 4600 crore to the state exchequer in two years. "One could not imagine how big a game of loot is going on in the state. The central government sends thousands of crores of rupees from Delhi for the development of Tamil Nadu. This money also falls prey to DMK's corruption," he added.

Rajnath Singh said that the BJP has a strong connection with Tamil Nadu, adding that before the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Mandir, PM Modi came to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy and listened to the recitation of 'Kamba Ramayana' with full rituals at the same place where it is believed that Mahakavi Kambar gave his first public recitation. "How close Tamil culture is to the heart of Prime Minister Modi can be known from the fact that when the new Parliament building was built in the country, he installed the symbol of justice and freedom, Sengol, in the building with full rituals," he said.

He further said that in the party manifesto, the BJP has announced that it will work towards building Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world. "PM Modi decided that Tamil language and culture would be promoted not only in India but in the whole world. Apart from the Defence Corridor, the Central Government, led by PM Modi, has approved the construction of the PM Mitra Mega Textile Park, Bengaluru-Chennai Motorway, and Logistics Park near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Many other development projects have either started or are going to start soon," Rajnath said.

Launching an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, he said people with the INDI alliance deliberately insult Hinduism. They opposed the establishment of the holy Sengol, a symbol of Tamil culture, in Parliament. Rajnath Singh alleged that the DMK has misbehaved with Jayalalitha, which showcases the real face of the DMK.

"They also opposed the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. Consequently, crimes against women are escalating in Tamil Nadu. On the forthcoming 19th of April, the women of this region must hold DMK accountable by voting against their anti-women stance," he said. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. (ANI)

