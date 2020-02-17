Punjab govt sets 15 days deadline for urban local bodies to make cities garbage-free

Putting the issue of sanitation high on agenda, Local Bodies Minister in the state Brahm Mohindra on Monday set a 15 days deadline for all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to make the cities 'garbage free' by ensuring 100 per cent lifting of garbage heaps from every nook and corner of the cities. A statement from the Punjab government said, "Likewise the Minister directed the authorities at the ULBs to check the menace of the stray cattle by bringing other stakeholders, social organization and NGOs on board. He was presiding over a high-level review meeting of the department at Municipal Bhawan Sector 35 Chandigarh."

Mohindra while setting the agenda of the meeting directed all the Mayors and commissioners to lift every bit of garbage from the jurisdiction of the cities. He set 15 days deadline for them to make cites 'Garbage Free'. He assured them full support from the government in this pious work but demanded reciprocal commitment from them to complete this task within 15 days.

"He said that the UBLs who would achieve this target in less time would be rewarded by the state government in a befitting manner whereas the officials at ULBs that fail to execute the task in stipulated time would have to face music," the statement said. (ANI)

