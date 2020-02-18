Left Menu
Union Home Secy to make presentations on Demands for Grants of MHA

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will appear before a parliamentary standing committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, to make a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of Ministry of Home Affairs.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  18-02-2020 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 11:45 IST
Ministry of Home Affairs (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will appear before a parliamentary standing committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, to make a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of Ministry of Home Affairs. According to official communication, the home secretary will give a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Home Affairs followed by a discussion.

There will be another presentation by the Home Secretary on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to Central Armed Police Forces and Delhi Police. There will be two sessions on Wednesday where there will be a presentation on Demands for Grants of Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to Union Territories (UTs).

There will also be a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region on Wednesday. (ANI)

