Anti-CAA protest on roads outside university belongs to 'particular community': JMI

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Tuesday said that the ongoing anti-CAA protest outside the varsity's gate belongs to a "particular community".

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:03 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:03 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia University Public Relation Officer Ahmad Azim speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Tuesday said that the ongoing anti-CAA protest outside the varsity's gate belongs to a "particular community". Speaking to ANI about the protest that is being staged from over two months, JMI Public Relations Officer Ahmad Azim said, "The university is functioning normally. The anti-CAA agitation is being carried out on roads outside the university. We have no control over it as the protests are not happening inside the university. We can only urge students not to participate in the protest."

"The protest on roads mainly belongs to a particular community, not students. They are just participants in it," he said. Speaking about the video on the library incident, he said, "Prima facie the video appears to be of our library. Police brutality was seen. We have mentioned this in our complaint that police forcefully entered the campus, beaten up our students and also vandalised our property."

"Police have been investigating for long. The FIR, which we have been demanding in Jamia violence incident, has not been registered yet. We even moved to court for the same and wrote letters to higher police officials in this regard," he said. The PRO further said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Delhi Police can come and investigate the case.

"SIT can come and investigate. But, we have not seen a single video in which students are beating police. Even if stones were pelted on police outside the University gate then they should not have disturbed students studying peacefully inside," he said. After a video of Delhi policemen thrashing students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library went viral, Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan on Monday had said that an SIT will look into the matter.A video was released by Delhi Police on Sunday showing those present in the JMI library were trying to hide their faces with handkerchiefs. Earlier, a CCTV footage showing police personnel assaulting students inside the varsity library on December 15 last year surfaced on social media.The university administration has clarified that they have not released the video. (ANI)

