Khurja SDM warns local miscreants who harass girls for not wearing burqa

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Khurja in Uttar Pradesh has warned the local men with legal action if they harass girls for not wearing burqa. SDM Isha Priya held a meeting with the locals at Sarai Murtaza colony on Sunday and warned those who had been allegedly harassing the girls, after the victims complained to her about it.

"A few girls came to me and complained that when they go to schools or colleges, some miscreants stop them, harass them and ask them to wear burqa." "If anyone molests girls or stops them from going to schools or colleges then the police will take strict action against them," she said in the meeting.

The students are studying in the National Robotics Engineering Centre (NREC) degree college of Khurja. "The residents of the area have taken the responsibility that if a miscreant molests a girl and stops them from going schools or college then they'll hand them over to police," the SDM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.