Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EU27 harden stance, Britain sounds defiant ahead of new deal talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 23:02 IST
UPDATE 1-EU27 harden stance, Britain sounds defiant ahead of new deal talks

The EU has hardened its stance ahead of negotiations on a new deal with Britain, which left the bloc at the end of last month, demanding fair competition guarantees that would "stand the test of time", according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The draft of the negotiating mandate to be approved by the European Union's 27 member states doubled down from an earlier version on demands that Britain adopt a level-playing field with the bloc on areas from state aid to labour and social standards.

The EU's new position emerged a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit adviser said London would never be bound by the bloc's rules and this was the whole point of its determination to leave. "To think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing," David Frost said in a lecture in Brussels. "That isn't a simple negotiating position which might move under pressure – it is the point of the whole project."

Britain left the EU at the end of last month, and the two sides are due to launch negotiations on their future relationship in early March. They aim to agree by the end of the year a deal that would cover a raft of issues from trade to security to fishing to space and environmental cooperation.

The European Commission is negotiating from the EU side and national ambassadors of the EU27 states are due to discuss their updated mandate for the Brussels-based executive on Wednesday. It is due to get the final stamp of approval at a ministerial gathering later this month. Changes from a previous version of the mandate included the strengthening of the so-called level playing field provisions.

"The envisaged partnership should include an ambitious, wide-ranging and balanced economic partnership, in so far as there are sufficient guarantees for a level playing field," it said, adding they needed to "stand the test of time". The 27 would also demand similar clauses for international maritime transport and other areas, the document showed.

In a jibe at Britain, where the ancient Greek Elgin Marbles are on display at London's British Museum, the draft document was also updated to say: "The Parties should ... address issues relating to the return or restitution of unlawfully removed cultural objects to their countries of origin." An EU diplomat said the line on cultural artefacts was proposed by Greece, with support from Italy.

The 27 also stressed more firmly in the latest mandate that they would be taking on their own any decisions on so-called equivalence that would allow access for British financial services to the bloc's single market. (Editing by John Chalmers and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

KMC elections likely to be held in mid April: Official sources

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal are likely to be held in mid April, official sources said. The state government is keen on holding the elections between April 12-26, they said.The...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

Turkey issues detention request for businessman Kavala acquitted earlier on Tuesday

Istanbul prosecutors office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document seen by Reuters showed.A Turkish court on Tuesday...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020