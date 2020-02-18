Indian Navy chief meets Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid a courtesy call to Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi here on Tuesday.

"Admiral Karambir Singh in Myanmar, paid a courtesy call to Honourable Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar at Nay Pyi Taw and discussed issues of mutual interest and briefed the State Counsellor on Indian Navy and Myanmar Navy Cooperation," Indian Navy said in a tweet.

The Navy Chief is on a visit to Myanmar from February 17 to 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

