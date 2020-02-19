IAF men save woman's life by airlifting her from Kishtwar to Jammu

Helicopter Unit at the Air Force Station, Udhampur, air evacuated a lady in critical condition with biliary malfunction from Kishtwar, on Tuesday. The evacuation was carried out by Wing Commander Shivam Manchanda and Squadron Leader MK Singh, according to a press release by the PIB, Defence Wing.

"With the night setting in, Helicopter Unit at Air Force Station, Udhampur, air evacuated a lady in critical condition with billary malfunction from Kishtwar. Flying in low light conditions in hilly terrain, Wg Cdr Shivam Manchanda and Sqn Ldr MK Singh landed at Jammu," the release read. After the evacuation, the lady was immediately shifted to a hospital in Jammu for treatment. (ANI)

