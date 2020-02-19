Constable commits suicide in UP's Chandauli

A 2016-batch constable of Uttar Pradesh police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head on Wednesday. The incident occurred at around 5 am in the police barrack of Mughalsarai Police Station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandauli, Premchand, said: "Probe is underway as to why the police officer took such a step, his family has been informed and they are on their way." The deceased hails from the Banda district of the state. (ANI)

