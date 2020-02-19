CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block on Wednesday, as a courtesy call.

This will be the first meeting of the two leaders after the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor took charge as the capital's chief minister for the third time.

(ANI)

