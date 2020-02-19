CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block on Wednesday, as a courtesy call.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block on Wednesday, as a courtesy call.
This will be the first meeting of the two leaders after the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor took charge as the capital's chief minister for the third time.
(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Amit Shah
- Delhi
- North Block
- Aam Aadmi Party
ALSO READ
Delhiites want BJP to declare its CM candidate; ready for debate with him: Arvind Kejriwal.
Just name the venue and time: Amit Shah accepts Arvind Kejriwal's dare for debate
Delhi CM will be chosen by people, not Amit Shah: Kejriwal
Amit Shah lauds India U19 team for reaching World Cup final after thrashing Pak
15 trustees in Ram Temple trust; one to be Dalit: Amit Shah