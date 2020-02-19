Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's daughter gets clean chit in extortion case

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has given a clean chit to Shifa Lakdawala Sheikh, daughter of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, in connection with an extortion case. However, another case against her relating to her passport being allegedly obtained through a fraudulent manner will continue.

Police had on Tuesday formally filed a discharge plea for Shifa under Section 169 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) in Esplanade court. Police said that it came to this conclusion after a detailed investigation was conducted in the matter and voluntary confessional statement of her father Ejaz Lakdawala was recorded as per the provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act 1999.

According to the provisions of MCOCA, a voluntary confessional statement of accused before an officer above the rank of SP is admissible evidence before a court. Confirming the developments, Joint Commissioner of Police of Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Santosh Rastogi, said that everything had been done as per the set law and procedure, the case of obtaining a passport through fraudulent documents will go ahead as it was earlier. (ANI)

